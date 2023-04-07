Watch: MS Dhoni inaugurates seats at Wankhede stadium where his 2011 World Cup-winning SIX landed

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was part of a special felicitation ceremony on Friday as the Maharashtra Cricket Association immortalized the seats near which his 2011 World Cup-winning six landed on at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni cut the ribbon at the ceremony as MCA immortalised the five seats on which the historic match ended triggering celebrations all around the country.

For those unaware or living under a rock, Dhoni had hit a six off Nuwan Kulasekara to win the WC final against Sri Lanka. The ball landed near the five seats in the long-on region has been named after the former India skipper.

The seats will be removed from the area and a memorial will be built there.

MS Dhoni posed for a photo at the memorial site before he was felicitated on the ground. He was also gifted a huge protrait of the moment he hit that shot.

Dhoni's iconic pose and Yuvraj Singh's celebration at the non-striker's end are etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan. The moment has been captured and gifted in a frame to Dhoni.

Dhoni led from the front in that final match on April 2, scoring unbeaten 91 while Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 97 as India chased down 275 to win their second ODI World Cup in 28 years.