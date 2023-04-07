 IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians buy Riley Meredith for ₹1.5 crore to replace Jhye Richardson
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians buy Riley Meredith for ₹1.5 crore to replace Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury playing club cricket last month and was ruled out of IPL 2023 even before it began.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Mumbai Indians on Friday announced the acquisition of Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith, who will replace injured compatriot Jhye Richardson for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Richardson suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury playing club cricket last month as he attempted a return to action after initially pulling up in the BBL.

He underwent surgery for a hamstring injury in March and is likely to miss the Ashes as well.

Meredith was bought by MI at the IPL 2021 auction for ₹1 crore and made his debut for the franchise last season, taking 8 wickets from as many games.

He's capable of clocking speeds in excess of 140kph.

Meredith has played five T20Is, picking up eight wickets that includes a three-wicket haul, apart from one ODI appearance for Australia.

He will now join the squad ahead of Mumbai's match against four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, considered as the 'El Clasico' game of the tournament.

Mumbai had lost their IPL 2023 opening match to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

It also marked the 11th consecutive time Mumbai lost their opening game of the tournament.

