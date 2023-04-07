Watch: Shah Rukh Khan meets specially-abled KKR supporter Harshul Goenka? Know all about the ‘Toofani Fan’ |

Kolkata: Shah Rukh Khan loves to interact with fans, in tinsel town and at the home of Kolkata Knight Riders — Eden Gardens. On Thursday night, the Bollywood superstar showed his tender side while interacting with a very special follower of him and the KKR.

Right after the Knight Riders scored a crushing 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shah Rukh met Harshul Goenka, a wheelchair-bound specially-abled man and celebrated the KKR win with sheer joy.

This was the second time King Khan is meeting Harshul as he has met the latter in 2014 along with Dinesh Karthik, then the KKR wicketkeeper batsman. SRK had then handed over a team jersey to Harshul.

About Harshul Goenka

So, who is Harshul Goenka? He is a 28-year-old man fighting cerebral palsy and is a resident of Ballygunge, Kolkata. Harshul has been attending KKR matches at the Eden Gardens since 2014.

His mother, Rajani Goenka, and aides Santosh Mishra and Sanjay Ram attend the matches along with him at the Eden.

Harshul, often referred to by the KKR franchise as ‘our toofani fan’ has a wide range of friends in cricketing circles. Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir, who led the team to two IPL titles, is one of them.

When Gambhir joined Delhi Capitals, the left-hander had mentioned that he would miss interacting with Harshul. In fact, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is also on that roster.

Harshul had played a few minutes of cricket with Tendulkar at ITC Sonar Bungalow in 2013 with the help of his assistants and the former India batter had given one his bat to him.

Sometimes, determination and passion can break physical barriers! Harshul gives us a telltale example.