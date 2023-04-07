VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan hugs Virat Kohli, teaches him 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step at Eden Gardens after RCB vs KKR IPL match |

Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, had a memorable time at the Eden Gardens during an IPL match between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shah Rukh can be seen hugging Virat Kohli, the former captain of the RCB team, and teaching him a dance move.

The Hook Step

After the match, Shah Rukh was seen teaching Kohli the 'hook step' from the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his movie 'Pathaan'. Kohli, who is known for his aggressive and competitive spirit on the field, was seen laughing and enjoying himself as he tried to match steps with the Bollywood superstar.

The Hug

Shah Rukh's hug with Kohli has also caught the attention of fans. The hug showed that there is mutual respect and admiration between the two, despite being on opposing sides in the IPL. Shah Rukh also hugged RCB's AB de Villiers.

The Atmosphere at Eden Gardens

The video has also given a glimpse of the atmosphere at the Eden Gardens, which is one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world. The crowd was seen cheering and enjoying the dance moves of Shah Rukh and Kohli, and the energy in the stadium was electric. The IPL has always been known for its entertainment quotient, and moments like these add to the excitement of the tournament.

Shah Rukh's Love for Cricket

Shah Rukh Khan's love for cricket is well-known, and he has been associated with the IPL since its inception. He is the co-owner of the KKR team, which has won two IPL titles under his ownership. Shah Rukh is often seen at the stadium during KKR matches, cheering his team and interacting with the fans.