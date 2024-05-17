T20 World Cup 2024: Team India To Play Only 1 Warm-up Game As ICC Releases Schedule

Team India | Credits: Virat Kohli Instagram

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the warm-up fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2024. Team India only have one warm-up match scheduled as they will feature in the same against Bangladesh on June 1st; however, the venue for the same is yet to be decided.

The venues staging the tally of 16 warm-up fixtures are Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. 17 practice games will take place, with the Proteas set to clash in an intra-squad warm-up match on 29th in Florida.

The warm-up matches will be 20 overs per side, but none of it will be counted in the official records. Nevertheless, teams will be allowed to field all 15 of the squad members.

Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches:

Monday 27 May

Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday 28 May

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Wednesday 29 May

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Thursday 30 May

Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Friday 31 May

Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida

Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Saturday 1 June

Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA

England are the defending champions, lifting their 2nd T20 World Cup title in 2022 by defeating Pakistan in the final two years ago.