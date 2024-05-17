T20 World Cup 2024: Team India To Play Only 1 Warm-up Game As ICC Releases Schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the warm-up fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2024. Team India only have one warm-up match scheduled as they will feature in the same against Bangladesh on June 1st; however, the venue for the same is yet to be decided.
The venues staging the tally of 16 warm-up fixtures are Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. 17 practice games will take place, with the Proteas set to clash in an intra-squad warm-up match on 29th in Florida.
The warm-up matches will be 20 overs per side, but none of it will be counted in the official records. Nevertheless, teams will be allowed to field all 15 of the squad members.
Schedule for T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches:
Monday 27 May
Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday 28 May
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Australia v Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday 29 May
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
Afghanistan v Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday 30 May
Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
West Indies v Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Friday 31 May
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday 1 June
Bangladesh v India, Venue TBC USA
England are the defending champions, lifting their 2nd T20 World Cup title in 2022 by defeating Pakistan in the final two years ago.