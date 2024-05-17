Ex-F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel Organizes Tribute Track Run With Drivers In Memory Of Ayrton Senna & Roland Ratzenberger

Sebastian Vettel | Credits: F1 Twitter

Former Formula 1 (F1) driver Sebastian Vettel organized a run with the current drivers to pay homage and tribute to the legendary Brazilian racer late Ayrton Senna and Austria's Roland Ratzenberger. on Thursday, May 16.

A tribute run took place at the Imola Circuit, ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix scheduled for May 19. Sebastian Vettel led a track run of the Imola circuit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of deaths Ayrton Senna and Ratzenberger.

Both drivers tragically lost their lives in separate accidents during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, which took place at the Imola circuit.

Sebastian Vettel organised a track run in memory of two racing legends, Aryton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger ❤️#F1 #Formula1 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/A7ixpM4xnq — Formula 1 (@F1) May 16, 2024

Emphasising the importance of a tribute run for Ayrton Senna, Sebastian Vettel said that the legendary Brazilian racer was not just a driver but also stood for people in his time and advocated for education and elimination of poverty in Brazil.

"Ayrton was a special man inside the car. His achievements were probably to this day unparalleled. He was an incredible person in the car, but also outside the car. For the Brazilian people, the importance, the role that he played for the people in that generation, for that time." Vettel said in the video shared on his Instagram handle.

"He was one of the first ones to stand up for causes outside racing and outside driving. Senna tried to help people and push education and fought against poverty in Brazil." he added.

The reigning World Champion Max Verstappen and the legendary British driver Lewis Hamilton, alongside F1 and F2 drivers and team principals, took part in the tribute run for Aryton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger.

The majority of the drivers were spotted wearing Senna-themed shirts in green and yellow, while Verstappen wore his Red Bull shirt. Hamilton, his future Ferrari F1 teammate Charles Leclerc took bide ride instead running, while other drivers decided to run to pay homage to deceased drivers, who were killed during the race at Imola Circuit 30 years ago.

It has been reported that Sebastian Vettel will be driving Aryton Senna's McLaren for the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday.