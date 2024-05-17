Video: Fans Treated To Light Show In Hyderabad Amid Persistent Rain Delay During SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Match

Light show in Hyderabad. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Fans were treated to a light show at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday as rain played spoilsport in the clash between the SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. In the video emerged on social media, the light show mesmerized fans amid persistent delay due to rain in Hyderabad.

The laser and light shows first began during the 2023 World Cup as the organizers organized it often during the drinks break. The same was present during the final of the tournament at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the venue was painted in green lights, leaving fans all over the world in awe.

Light show at uppal RGIS pic.twitter.com/GzpzggaNFE — Saketh Moluguri ☀️ (@Saisaketh181) May 16, 2024

Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad reach playoffs after rain washes out match:

With the match getting abandoned without sending down a ball, the SunRisers Hyderabad sealed their place in the playoffs as they have 15 points under their belt. They became the 3rd team after the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to break into the top four, while the Titans were already out of contention.

Although the Titans had beaten the Orange Army once in the competition, the latter were the better side in the competition. It is also for the first time since 2020 the SunRisers Hyderabad have reached the playoffs, while Titanas have failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since their debut in 2022.

It remains to be seen if Pat Cummins can cap the last stellar 18 months of his career by making the SunRisers win the trophy.