‘Be Available For Full Season Or Don’t Come’: Irfan Pathan Blasts England Players For Leaving IPL 2024 Before Playoffs

Former Indian all-rounder turned cricket commentators lashed out at the England players for leaving the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 midway for their national duties.

With the home four-match T20I series against Pakistan taking place on May 22, followed up by the T20 World Cup 2024 in June, the England Cricket Board (ECB) asked the selected England players to return home for national duties. Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks and Reece Topley were the first to take their flight back home to United Kingdom (UK).

Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone returned home due to knee injury, while his teammates Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow are set to fly back to UK after playing the final match of the season against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15.

Irfan Pathan unhappy with England players leaving the IPL season midway

Irfan Pathan was not happy with the England players leaving their respective teams midway of the ongoing IPL season and returning home for their international duties.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), former Indian all-rounder stated that the England players should commit playing entire season or prevent themselves from participate in the tournament if they had to leave midway.

"Either be available for full season or don’t come!" Irfan wrote on X.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their final league stage match against Chennai Super Kings without the services of Reece Topley and Will Jacks, while Rajasthan Royals were without their opener Jos Buttler in their five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in Guwahati on Wednesday. Tom Kohler-Cadmore replaced Buttler as an opener in RR's clash against PBKS.