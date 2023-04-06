IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor; Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Eden Gardens on Thursday evening to cheer for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

This is the first time in four years that KKR are playing in fron of their home fans in Kolkata and King Khan made sure to make the occasion even more special with his presence.

KKR have been asked to bat first by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who won the toss at Eden.

SRK was seen with KKR CEO Venky Mysore at the VIP stands at the stadium. He chose a simple black sweatshirt paired with black denims for the occasion.

Shah Rukh's entourage also included his daughter Suhana Khan and her childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor.

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla and singer Usha Uthhup were also seen cheering for the purple and gold team.

RCB opts to bowl first at Eden Gardens

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens. RCB have made just the one forced change as they brought in left-arm seamer David Willey in place of the injured Reece Topley.

KKR meanwhile, have included debutant Suyash Sharma to replace Anukul Roy in their playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj