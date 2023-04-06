Anushka Sharma to Natasa Stankovic: Here are the most beautiful WAGs of IPL 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023
1) Anushka Sharma The renowned Bollywood actress is the wife of Virat Kohli. Anushka has been frequently spotted on the sidelines, passionately cheering her husband on during his matches.
2) Sasha de Kock In 2012, Quinton de Kock encountered his future spouse, Sasha, when she was performing as a cheerleader during a Champions League T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Highveld Lions. After connecting with Sasha via social media, they began a romantic relationship.
3) Aditi Hundia Aditi gained public recognition in 2019 for enthusiastically cheering for Mumbai Indians. Moreover, she frequently expresses admiration for Kishan's impressive performances on her social media accounts.
4) Imari du Plessis In the year 2015, Faf du Plessis, the captain of the Proteas T20 team, tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Imari Visser at Kleine Zalze wine estate, situated outside Stellenbosch, close to Cape Town.
5) Candice Warner During the Ashes tournament in England in 2013, Candice initiated contact with cricketer David Warner through Twitter. Following a series of messages and video calls, they started a rapid romance after he returned to Australia.
6) Jassym Lora Jassym Lora, Andre Russell's wife, is a supermodel and has been deemed one of the most stunning WAGs of IPL 2022.
7) Natasa Stankovic Natasa is one of IPL 2023's most beautiful WAGs. She married Hardik Pandya in 2020, and the pair later welcomed a baby boy.
8) Vini Raman Vini Raman is Tamil Brahmin based out of Melbourne. She married explosive Australian batsman Glen Maxwell in 2022
9) Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal recently tied the knot with his beloved partner Dhanashree, who is a skilled professional dancer. Their adorable public displays of affection have been captivating the limelight on various social media platforms.
10) Athiya Shetty Athiya is an Indian actress and daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. she married long time boy friend KL Rahul in January 2023