'I Thanked God That I Didn't Smash A Six': Virat Kohli's Honest Admission In Dressing Room After RCB's Win Over GT In IPL 2024; Video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli has reflected on his mindset as they were approaching the winning moment against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 35-year-old revealed that he was glad to have not hit a six in the first ball of the 16th over, given how Jacks exploded at 94.

The 16th over bowled by Rashid Khan saw Kohli give strike to Will Jacks after taking a single. Jacks exploded thereafter, going all hammer and tongs on the Afghan spin wizard. The 25-year-old Englishman clobbered four sixes and a couple of boundaries. The final six of the over took the Surrey all-rounder to his maiden IPL century.

In a video shared by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's official social media handle, here's what Kohli said:

"I was pissed off when I didn't hit six on the first ball of the over & then I saw you on 94*, I thanked God that I didn't smash a six."

"There's a reason why you've done it for 15 years" - Virat Kohli addresses criticism around strike rates

When questioned whether criticism about strike rates bother him, Kohli stated that people are not entitled to condemn if they've not been in that position themselves. The Delhi-born cricketer elaborated:

"Not really, all the people who talk about strike-rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about this stuff. For me, it's about winning the games for the team and there's a reason why you've done it for 15 years, you've done this day in and day out, you've won games for your teams, I'm not quite sure that if you haven't been in that situation yourself, to sit and talk about the game from the box. For me, people can talk about their assumptions day in and day out, but those who have done day in and day out, they know what's happening and it's a kind of muscle memory for me now."

With that, RCB have registered two consecutive wins.