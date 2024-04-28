Video: Kumar Sangakkara's Respectful Gesture When He Meets Dhruv Jurel's Father After RR's Win vs GT In IPL Match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara showcased his respectful gesture towards Dhruv Jurel's father after Rajasthan Royals' seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 27.

Jurel was one of the instrumental players in Rajasthan Royals' win as they almost secured their berth for the playoffs of the ongoing IPL season. The 23-year-old brought up his maiden IPL fifty and contributed to RR's 197-run chase with a knock of 54 off 32 balls while forming an unbeaten 121-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson, who played an innings of 71 off 33 balls.

In a video shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Dhruv Jurel's father was seen entering the ground after the match to celebrate his maiden IPL fifty. However, Kumar Sangakkara saw youngster's father and immediately took his cap off as a mark of respect and shook hands with him.