Kane Williamson To Lead As New Zealand Announce Squad For T20 World Cup 2024; Trent Boult & Rachin Ravindra Included

New Zealand Cricket announced squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The showpiece will take place in the West Indies and the USA, starting on June 2.

New Zealand officially unveiled their 15-member squad that will be on the flight to the West Indies and the USA for the prestigious event. Kane Williamson will be leading the team in the tournament. New Zealand were the first team to officially announce their squad for the T20 World Cup.

Veteran pacer Trent Boult has been included in the squad despite he is not in the New Zealand Cricket's central contract list for players. There were doubts that whether Boult would participate in the T20 World Cup as he didn't play any matches for New Zealand after ODI World Cup 2023.

Young talented all-rounder Rachin Ravindra found his place in the 15-member squad for the showpiece event. Ravindra was shot to fame during his impressive campaign at the ODI World Cup last year in India. Devon Conway too included in the squad as he will be returning to action for the T20 World Cup after being on the sidelines due to injury.

The spin bowling duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi made it to the squad while Tim Southee will be leading the pace attack alongside Trent Boult at the prestigious event. Tim Seifert, who was part of the last edition of T20 World Cup, has been left out of New Zealand's 15-member squad.

NZ squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

New Zealand's schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

New Zealand is one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup despite not having the previous editions of the tournament. The Kiwis are clubbed in Group C alongside hosts West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

Kane Williamson-led side will begin their campaign against Afghanistan on June 7 in Guyana. Then, New Zealand will take on two-time champions West Indies in Trindidad and Tabago on June 12. Two days later, on June 14, Kiwis will face Uganda before playing their final group stage game against Papua New Guinea on June 17.

Recently, New Zealand played the five-match T20I series against Pakistan, which ended in draw, with both sides winning two game each.