Video: Tim Seifert's Incredible Aerobatic Attempt For A Shot Goes Viral During Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th T20I

Tim Seifert | Credits: Twitter

New Zealand batter Tim Seifert's aerobatic was on display while batting during the five and final T20I of the series against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, April 27.

Pakistan posted a total of 178/5 in 20 overs on the board, thanks to a half-century by Babar Azam (69) and vital contributions from Fakhar Zaman (43) and Usman Mir (31), and set a target of 179 for New Zealand to chase. Opener Tim Seifert provided a good start to their run-chase as took on hosts' bowling attack.

However, the spectators and fans witnessed a unique attempt for a shot by Tim Seifert. The incident took place in the sixth over of the second innings when Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir bowled a wide delivery and Seifert attempted for a shot by vaulting towards the ball but failed to connect with his willow. The video of the same was shared by PCB on its X handle (formerly Twitter) and later, it went viral on social media.

Tim Seifert played a knock of 52 off 33 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 157.58. However, his effort went in vain as New Zealand were bundled out for 169 in 19.2 overs. Seifert's dismissal triggered instability in visitors' batting line-up as middle-order failed to setup for the team when they were needed the most.

Josh Clarkson gave it all as he remained unbeaten on 38 off 26 balls but New Zealand fell 10 runs short of achieve the 179-run target.

Shaheen Afridi led Pakistan's bowling attack as he picked four wickets while conceding 30 runs and Usman Mir took two scalps.

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in draw as both sides won two matches each and shared the series trophy.