Suresh Raina's Maternal Uncle's Son Killed In Hit And Run Accident: Reports

Suresh Raina | File photo

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been dealt with a massive personal tragedy as reports have emerged that his maternal uncle's son passed away in a road accident in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Along with Raina's cousin (named Saurabh Kumar), one other person identified as Shubham, a 19-year-old, also passed away.

The hit-and-run case emerged into the spotlight at the Gaggal police station, located near the Gaggal airport in Kangra. The police officials got straight into the business after receiving information about the absconding taxi driver and chased after him to arrest him from Mandi eventually.

My heartfelt condolences to Suresh Raina ji (@ImRaina) and his family on the tragic loss of his cousin in a hit-and-run accident in Himachal Pradesh.



It's devastating to hear about such incidents. May they find strength during this difficult time. — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) May 2, 2024

As per the information received from the cops, Saurabh was riding the scooter at the time of the accident. The accident with the taxi saw the deaths of Saurabh Kumar resident of Gaggal, and Shubham resident of Banoi die on the spot. Saurabh's father named Mago Ram works in a factory and Shubham reportedly worked with him.

Suresh Raina's illustrious international career:

Meanwhile, Raina had an illustrious international career, spanning from 2005-2018, plying his trade in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer played a vital role in India's 2011 World Cup win on home soil, crafting crucial cameos during the quarter-final against Australia and the semi-final against Pakistan.

Raina also played for the Chennai Super Kings during his IPL stint and played an instrumental role in their dominance. The 37-year-old retired from international cricket in August 2020 and on the same day MS Dhoni announced his decision to do so.