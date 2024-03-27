'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai': Suresh Raina In Awe Of MS Dhoni's Stunning Diving Catch In CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match

MS Dhoni's diving catch and Suresh Raina | Credits: Instagram

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina lavished praise on MS Dhoni after he took a sensational diving catch in the IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 27.

Dhoni's aerobatic wicketkeeping skills were on display when he flew to the right to take a catch of Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar in the eighth over of the visitors' 207-run chase. Shankar edged Daryll Mitchell's ball in the delivery of that over and it went towards the right side of the wicketkeeper, where MS Dhoni reacted in 0.6 seconds to take the diving catch.

The crowd at the Chepauk stadium went berserk after the former Chennai Super Kings captain pulled off that incredible, erupted to loud applause and chant to his name.

'Tiger abhi zinda hai': Suresh Raina on MS Dhoni

Taking to his Instagram handle, Suresh Raina appreciated his former Chennai Super Kings teammate with popular line 'Tiger abhi zinda hai' and hailed him as a inspiration for everyone.

"Yeh baat yaad rakhiye sir #tigerabhizindahai @msdhoni81 bhai 🙌 Always going strong & inspiring everyone around🔥💪"

MS Dhoni is playing the ongoing IPL season for the first time since 2021 as he relinquished his captaincy duties and handed it over Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2023 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings registered their second victory of IPL 2024 on the trot with 63-run win over Gujarat Titans. After posting a total of 206/6 on the board, thanks to incredible performances Shivam Dube (51) and Rachin Ravindra (46), CSK bowlers restricted visitors to 143/8 in 20 overs.

Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Despande put in incredible bowling effort and scalped two wickets each, while Daryll Mitchell and Matheesha Pathirana picked a scalp each.