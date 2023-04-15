IPL 2023: Brett Lee shares video of RCB fans tailing his vehicle for selfie; Watch what happens next...

Celebrated former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee enjoys a widespread following across the globe. On Wednesday, during his stay in Mumbai as a member of the broadcast crew for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, he had an interesting encounter. While traveling in his car, two fans on a scooter made a special request for a selfie with him. A video of the incident was shared on social media, where the fans could be seen driving alongside his car and repeatedly asking for a photo. In response, Lee advised them to "Aaram Se Aaram Se" (drive safely) and also suggested that they wear helmets while driving to avoid injuries.

"India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion," Lee captioned the video.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League 2023 has been keeping cricket fans on the edge of their seats with thrilling performances from all teams. Currently, the Rajasthan Royals have taken the lead in the standings, having showcased their skills and strategy on the field.

Shikhar Dhawan, representing the Punjab Kings, continues to hold the prestigious orange cap, awarded to the player with the highest number of runs. With a total of 225 runs in just three matches, Dhawan has been a force to be reckoned with. However, Delhi Capital’s David Warner is not far behind, occupying the second position with 209 runs in four matches. Jos Buttler, from the Rajasthan Royals, has been a key player as well, holding down the third position with 204 runs in four matches.

The purple cap, given to the bowler with the most wickets, is currently being held by the Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal has been in excellent form, taking 10 wickets in just 4 matches. Mark Wood from the Lucknow Super Giants is following closely behind in the second position with 9 wickets in 3 matches. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan from the Gujarat Titans occupies the third spot with 8 wickets in 3 matches.

With such fierce competition, it remains to be seen which team will emerge as the ultimate winner of the IPL 2023. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the upcoming matches to witness more breathtaking performances from their favorite players and teams.