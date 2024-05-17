 Video: Shubman Gill And Pat Cummins Play 'Rock, Paper, And Scissors' To Decide The Winner Amid Persistent Rain Delay In IPL 2024 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Shubman Gill And Pat Cummins Play 'Rock, Paper, And Scissors' To Decide The Winner Amid Persistent Rain Delay In IPL 2024 Match

Video: Shubman Gill And Pat Cummins Play 'Rock, Paper, And Scissors' To Decide The Winner Amid Persistent Rain Delay In IPL 2024 Match

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill hilariously played 'rock, paper, and scissors' to decide the winner amid persistent rain delay in IPL 2024 game.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill play rock, paper, and scissors. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill were hilariously spotted playing rock, paper, and scissors amid their conversation the umpires amid persistent delay due to rain in Hyderabad during the IPL 2024 clash on Thursday. In a video emerged on social media, Gill won the contest against the Aussie speedster as he burst out laughing.

Read Also
Video: Hyderabad Crowd Sings 'Happy Birthday' For Pat Cummins During SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Match
article-image

With almost the entire ground under covers, SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Cummins and Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill went to speak to the officials. With the umpires seemingly delivering not-so-good news, Gill and Cummins resorted to playing 'rock, paper, and scissors' to decide the winner.

"Been a season full of learning and some great memories" - Shubman Gill

With the Gujarat Titans failing to reach the playoffs for the first time since their debut in 2022, Gill admitted that the journey didn't pan as he had hoped, but thanked fans for their support and vowed to come back strong. Gill wrote on X:

"Not the way we hoped it would end, but it’s been a season full of learning and some great memories. I've been a part of this beautiful family for three years, and it's been a journey I will never forget. I want to thank all the fans who supported us and showed us love when times were tough. Aava De!"

Thursday's total washout meant that the SunRisers Hyderabad joined the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the playoffs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Actually Messaged Me': Virat Kohli Reveals Sunil Chhetri Informed Him Before Announcing His...

'He Actually Messaged Me': Virat Kohli Reveals Sunil Chhetri Informed Him Before Announcing His...

Video: Shubman Gill And Pat Cummins Play 'Rock, Paper, And Scissors' To Decide The Winner Amid...

Video: Shubman Gill And Pat Cummins Play 'Rock, Paper, And Scissors' To Decide The Winner Amid...

Video: Fans Treated To Light Show In Hyderabad Amid Persistent Rain Delay During SRH vs GT IPL 2024...

Video: Fans Treated To Light Show In Hyderabad Amid Persistent Rain Delay During SRH vs GT IPL 2024...

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India To Play Only 1 Warm-up Game As ICC Releases Schedule

T20 World Cup 2024: Team India To Play Only 1 Warm-up Game As ICC Releases Schedule

Ex-F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel Organizes Tribute Track Run With Drivers In Memory Of Ayrton...

Ex-F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel Organizes Tribute Track Run With Drivers In Memory Of Ayrton...