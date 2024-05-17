Video: Shubman Gill And Pat Cummins Play 'Rock, Paper, And Scissors' To Decide The Winner Amid Persistent Rain Delay In IPL 2024 Match

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill play rock, paper, and scissors. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill were hilariously spotted playing rock, paper, and scissors amid their conversation the umpires amid persistent delay due to rain in Hyderabad during the IPL 2024 clash on Thursday. In a video emerged on social media, Gill won the contest against the Aussie speedster as he burst out laughing.

With almost the entire ground under covers, SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Cummins and Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill went to speak to the officials. With the umpires seemingly delivering not-so-good news, Gill and Cummins resorted to playing 'rock, paper, and scissors' to decide the winner.

"Been a season full of learning and some great memories" - Shubman Gill

With the Gujarat Titans failing to reach the playoffs for the first time since their debut in 2022, Gill admitted that the journey didn't pan as he had hoped, but thanked fans for their support and vowed to come back strong. Gill wrote on X:

"Not the way we hoped it would end, but it’s been a season full of learning and some great memories. I've been a part of this beautiful family for three years, and it's been a journey I will never forget. I want to thank all the fans who supported us and showed us love when times were tough. Aava De!"

Thursday's total washout meant that the SunRisers Hyderabad joined the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the playoffs.