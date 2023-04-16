 MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Mumbai Indians win toss opt to bowl, Arjun Tendulkar makes debut
MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Mumbai Indians win toss opt to bowl, Arjun Tendulkar makes debut

MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders follow live score and latest updates of Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field

16 April 2023 02:39 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal, match live blog for the IPL 2023 game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. 

