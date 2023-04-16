MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Mumbai Indians win toss opt to bowl, Arjun Tendulkar makes debut

16 April 2023 03:10 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
16 April 2023 03:10 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith
16 April 2023 03:10 PM IST
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field
16 April 2023 02:39 PM IST
Welcome to The Free Press Journal, match live blog for the IPL 2023 game between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)