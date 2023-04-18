Inside RCB vs CSK: Anushka Sharma to hilarious placards, Chinnaswamy delivers another spectacle

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
While the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is accustomed to viewers as a sea of red, the popular support for Dhoni has fans even local support divided with their loyalties.
The dedication and passionate support for Virat Kohli and and MS Dhoni had fans fly all the way from Iceland for the South Derby at the Chinnaswamy stadium.
A young fan cheekily held a placard asking RCB player Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika out on a date.
Anushka Sharma one of the high profile wags and wife of Virat Kohli has regularly graced this season's IPL.
Divided by teams, united by the love for cricket. Both RCB and CSK fans cheered on as their teams took part in a titanic battle at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.
Passionate fans of both teams were seen waving their team flags.
The decibel inside the Chinnaswamy was it its peak with the roar and cheer of both sets of fans.
Pitchside rivalries aside both sets of fans were packed in the same stand cheering their teams.
A fan hilariously holds a placard seeking accommodation at one of the posh locations of Bangalore.
The South Derby had the Chinnaswamy bouncing. Its prudent to mention that the Yellove army to some extent over powered the passionate RCB fans