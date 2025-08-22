 Rinku Singh Celebrates Asia Cup Selection By Smashing 108 off 48 Balls During UP T20 League Match Against Gorakhpur Lions; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRinku Singh Celebrates Asia Cup Selection By Smashing 108 off 48 Balls During UP T20 League Match Against Gorakhpur Lions; Video

Rinku Singh Celebrates Asia Cup Selection By Smashing 108 off 48 Balls During UP T20 League Match Against Gorakhpur Lions; Video

Rinku's innings was laced with seven fours and eight sixes, at a mind-blowing strike rate of 225. He came into bat when his team Mavericks, were struggling at 38/4 in the eighth over while chasing a target of 168 runs.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
article-image

Rinku Singh celebrated his Asia Cup selection by smashing a cracking century in the UP T20 League match on Thursday. Rinku hit 108 runs off 48 balls. The knock comes as a confidence booster for Rinku, who has failed to consistently score runs despite a stellar start to his international career.

His form has been a worrying one for the past few matches, having registered just one fifty-plus score in the last 11 innings he batted. Despite the struggle, the selectors showed faith in the UP batter and picked him in the Asia Cup squad.

Can Rinku Singh make the cut for the T20 World Cup?

The Asia Cup serves as an opportunity for Rinku to make a strong case for the T20 World Cup 2026 selection. Despite a below-par IPL season, Rinku will be eyeing a better performance in the Asia Cup and punch his ticket for the T20 World Cup this time around. The left-hander, who was a certainty in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, was left out at the last minute due to stiff competition.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors

Rinku saves the day for the Mavericks

Rinku's innings was laced with seven fours and eight sixes, at a mindblowing strike rate of 225. He came into bat when his team Mavericks, were struggling at 38/4 in the eighth over while chasing a target of 168 runs set by Gorakhpur Lions.

He sent Lions bowlers into a leather hunt and added 130 runs off 65 balls with Sahab Yuvraj (22) for the fifth wicket, which sealed the win with seven balls to spare.

Gorakhpur Lions, batting first, lost opener Aryan Juyal in the very first over to Vishal Chaudhary. Skipper Dhruv Jurel (38) and Akshdeep Nath (23) steadied the innings with a 45-run stand, before Nishant Kushwaha’s 37 lifted the Lions to a competitive 167.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy...

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy...

Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Pay Tribute To Veteran Punjabi...

Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Pay Tribute To Veteran Punjabi...

BCCI To Remove Two Members From Selection Committee After Asia Cup Squad Selection, Invites...

BCCI To Remove Two Members From Selection Committee After Asia Cup Squad Selection, Invites...

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Accepts Boxing Challenge From Hollywood Actor Will Smith's Former...

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Accepts Boxing Challenge From Hollywood Actor Will Smith's Former...

Shocking! Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's Father Arrested For Attempted Murder: Report

Shocking! Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's Father Arrested For Attempted Murder: Report