Rinku Singh Celebrates Asia Cup Selection By Smashing 108 off 48 Balls During UP T20 League Match Against Gorakhpur Lions; Video

Rinku Singh celebrated his Asia Cup selection by smashing a cracking century in the UP T20 League match on Thursday. Rinku hit 108 runs off 48 balls. The knock comes as a confidence booster for Rinku, who has failed to consistently score runs despite a stellar start to his international career.

His form has been a worrying one for the past few matches, having registered just one fifty-plus score in the last 11 innings he batted. Despite the struggle, the selectors showed faith in the UP batter and picked him in the Asia Cup squad.

Can Rinku Singh make the cut for the T20 World Cup?

The Asia Cup serves as an opportunity for Rinku to make a strong case for the T20 World Cup 2026 selection. Despite a below-par IPL season, Rinku will be eyeing a better performance in the Asia Cup and punch his ticket for the T20 World Cup this time around. The left-hander, who was a certainty in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, was left out at the last minute due to stiff competition.

Rinku saves the day for the Mavericks

Rinku's innings was laced with seven fours and eight sixes, at a mindblowing strike rate of 225. He came into bat when his team Mavericks, were struggling at 38/4 in the eighth over while chasing a target of 168 runs set by Gorakhpur Lions.

He sent Lions bowlers into a leather hunt and added 130 runs off 65 balls with Sahab Yuvraj (22) for the fifth wicket, which sealed the win with seven balls to spare.

Gorakhpur Lions, batting first, lost opener Aryan Juyal in the very first over to Vishal Chaudhary. Skipper Dhruv Jurel (38) and Akshdeep Nath (23) steadied the innings with a 45-run stand, before Nishant Kushwaha’s 37 lifted the Lions to a competitive 167.