Shocking! Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's Father Arrested For Attempted Murder: Report

In shocking news, NBA and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown's father Quenton M Brown was arrested for attempted murder on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Brown allegedly stabbed another man over a door ding. According to the New York Post, a witness stated to the police that the 57-year-old swung a knife at a man 25 times.

The stabbing occurred after two people got into an argument in a parking lot. The victim, described as a youth football coach, was with his girlfriend when the incident.

Doctors told Las Vegas police that the victim was in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to his back, clavicle and hands, while also breaking a rib.

The girlfriend of the victim while speaking to the publication claimed the couple had parked the car when an SUV pulled next to them and the passenger hit their car when he exited the vehicle.

She further said that after the argument, Marselles followed the victim and swung his arm in a straight stabbing motion and struck [the boyfriend] in his back. Brown's attorney said his client was attacked first and the stabbing was in self-defence.

Jalen Brown father's background

Quenton M. Brown is a former boxer who goes by his middle name Marselles. He posted a 33-18-1 record as a boxer and made his debut in the sport in 1989.

About Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown is an NBA champion with the Celtics and a four-time NBA All-Star. He was a first-round pick out of California in 2016 and has only played for the Celtics during his entire nine-year NBA career.

The 28-year-old won his first NBA title in the 2023-24 season after the Celtics took down the Mavericks in five games.

Brown and the Celtics failed to defend their title after being knocked out of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Knicks in six games.

He averaged 22.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists during the regular season and tallied an average of 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in the postseason.