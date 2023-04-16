'Start of a beautiful journey': Sachin on Arjun's MI debut as Tendulkars become first father-son duo to play in IPL

Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday penned a heartfelt note for his son Arjun, who made his debut in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

This is the first time a father-son duo has featured in the IPL. Tendulkar played for MI from 2008 to 2013 while Arjun was bought by the franchise two years ago in the IPL auction.

Arjun bowled two overs in the powerplay, including the first of the match, giving away 17 runs for his efforts.

Arjun had played just two T20 games before this for Mumbai during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21.

Overall, the 23-year-old has played 7 first-class matches in which he's picked 12 wickets. From 7 List A games, the left-arm pacer has 8 wickets. In T20s, Arjun has 12 wickets from 9 matches.

"Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back.

"You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" Sachin Tendulkar posted on Instagram.

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets to register their second win in succession in IPL 2023. MI are currently third from last on the points table with two wins from four games.