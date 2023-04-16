 What a coincidence! Both Arjun & Sachin conceded 5 runs in debut IPL over vs KKR
What a coincidence! Both Arjun & Sachin conceded 5 runs in debut IPL over vs KKR

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar was handed the new balls and conceded five runs in his first over in the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Arjun Tendulkar made his Indian Premier League debut for the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, almost 10 years after his father Sachin played his final match for the franchise in IPL 2013.

But the coincides don't just stop there.

Arjun Tendulkar was handed the new ball and conceded five runs in his first over in the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sachin Tendulkar had also conceded five runs from his first over in the IPL for MI against the same opposition in 2009.

Uncanny similarities between Arjun & Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun got his MI cap from captain Rohit Sharma, who himself had got his maiden Test cap from Sachin Tendulkar.

Arjun is replacing Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai playing XI. Rohit is not well and is missing this game.

23-year-old Arjun has played 7 first-class matches in which he's picked 12 wickets. From 7 List A games, the left-arm pacer has 8 wickets. In T20s, Arjun has 12 wickets from 9 matches.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading MI in the Hitman's absence, he won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.

