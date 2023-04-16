MI vs KKR: Netizens split over Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut, some shower praise, others highlight nepotism & criticise lack of pace

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar finally makes his long-awaited IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. Arjun, who has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise for the last two seasons, will feature in the match-day squad against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.
Arjun and his legendary father become the first father-son duo to play in the IPL, with both having made appearances for Mumbai Indians. Sachin last appeared in the league in 2013.
The announcement of Arjun's debut created a huge buzz on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to react to the major pre-game announcement. While most fans were happy that the young all-rounder finally graced the hallowed turf of Wankhede for the Mumbai Indians, some took exception and limited their praise, highlighting nepotism as playing a role in his match day selection.
Fans also didn't fall short of highlighting the rather slow pace with which Arjun was bowling. Arjun averaged in the 124–129 km/h range.
"Arjun Tendulkar 's pace in bowling is very slow . He looks more like a swing bowler but with this low pace you can't produce any trouble for batsman even if you have swing . Hope he will increase his pace as he will play more cricket at this level," said one fan.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)