 MI vs KKR: Netizens split over Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut, some shower praise, others highlight nepotism & criticise lack of pace
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMI vs KKR: Netizens split over Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut, some shower praise, others highlight nepotism & criticise lack of pace

MI vs KKR: Netizens split over Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut, some shower praise, others highlight nepotism & criticise lack of pace

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, will make his debut IPL (Indian Premier League) debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar finally makes his long-awaited IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. Arjun, who has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise for the last two seasons, will feature in the match-day squad against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

Arjun and his legendary father become the first father-son duo to play in the IPL, with both having made appearances for Mumbai Indians. Sachin last appeared in the league in 2013.

The announcement of Arjun's debut created a huge buzz on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to react to the major pre-game announcement. While most fans were happy that the young all-rounder finally graced the hallowed turf of Wankhede for the Mumbai Indians, some took exception and limited their praise, highlighting nepotism as playing a role in his match day selection.

Fans also didn't fall short of highlighting the rather slow pace with which Arjun was bowling. Arjun averaged in the 124–129 km/h range.

"Arjun Tendulkar 's pace in bowling is very slow . He looks more like a swing bowler but with this low pace you can't produce any trouble for batsman even if you have swing . Hope he will increase his pace as he will play more cricket at this level," said one fan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MI vs KKR: Netizens split over Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut, some shower praise, others highlight...

MI vs KKR: Netizens split over Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut, some shower praise, others highlight...

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs Venkatesh Iyer nears 50

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs Venkatesh Iyer nears 50

Watch: IPL debutant Arjun Tendulkar receives his MI cap from Rohit Sharma as Sara cheers from...

Watch: IPL debutant Arjun Tendulkar receives his MI cap from Rohit Sharma as Sara cheers from...

MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar finally makes his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma out with...

MI vs KKR: Arjun Tendulkar finally makes his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma out with...

'Ganguly must have thought it's nice upstairs': Ravi Shastri takes brutal dig at DC team director...

'Ganguly must have thought it's nice upstairs': Ravi Shastri takes brutal dig at DC team director...