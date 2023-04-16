MI vs KKR: Netizens split over Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut, some shower praise, others highlight nepotism & criticise lack of pace

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar finally makes his long-awaited IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. Arjun, who has been part of the Mumbai Indians franchise for the last two seasons, will feature in the match-day squad against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

Arjun and his legendary father become the first father-son duo to play in the IPL, with both having made appearances for Mumbai Indians. Sachin last appeared in the league in 2013.

The announcement of Arjun's debut created a huge buzz on social media. Netizens took to Twitter to react to the major pre-game announcement. While most fans were happy that the young all-rounder finally graced the hallowed turf of Wankhede for the Mumbai Indians, some took exception and limited their praise, highlighting nepotism as playing a role in his match day selection.

Fans also didn't fall short of highlighting the rather slow pace with which Arjun was bowling. Arjun averaged in the 124–129 km/h range.

"Arjun Tendulkar 's pace in bowling is very slow . He looks more like a swing bowler but with this low pace you can't produce any trouble for batsman even if you have swing . Hope he will increase his pace as he will play more cricket at this level," said one fan.

Arjun Tendulkar despite being the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar's son had to wait 2 years to make his debut, he was happy enough to be a net bowler and support the team as a waterboy.



I know people will call it Nepotism but this debut wasn't easy for Arjun. — Furkan Faizi (@FurqanFaizi3) April 16, 2023

I am happy for arjun tendulkar. The guy has made so much effort and a pressure being the legends son is immense. Wish him all luck. Go well #ArjunTendulkar 🫶 — Chahal (@Bloodylndian) April 16, 2023

