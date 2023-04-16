 MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer hundred in vain as Mumbai crush Kolkata for second successive win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer hundred in vain as Mumbai crush Kolkata for second successive win

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer hundred in vain as Mumbai crush Kolkata for second successive win

The fastest century in this year's IPL for Venkatesh Iyer 104 off 51 balls (6x4s, 9x6s) went in vain for KKR, who suffered their ninth defeat in 10 matches here at the Wankhede Stadium.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
article-image

Ishan Kishan (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (43) led the charge as Mumbai Indians handed Kolkata Knight Riders a five-wicket defeat in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

The fastest century in this year's IPL for Venkatesh Iyer 104 off 51 balls (6x4s, 9x6s) went in vain for KKR, who suffered their ninth defeat in 10 matches here at the Wankhede Stadium, and an overall 23rd in 32 matches against Mumbai Indians.

SKY returns to form

The highlight of Mumbai Indians' win was not just their sturdy response with the bat chasing 186, but their key middle-order batter Suryakumar banishing batting woes with a 25-ball 43 laced with four fours and three sixes.

Read Also
MI vs KKR: Netizens split over Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut, some shower praise, others highlight...
article-image

Suryakumar also stepped up to lead Mumbai Indians in the game in which regular captain Rohit Sharma played as an impact substitute owing to a stomach bug as MI won with 14 balls to spare, finishing at 186/5 in 17.4 overs.

Tim David struck an unbeaten 24 off 13 balls with two sixes and a four as MI recorded a second successive win while chasing.

Read Also
Watch: IPL debutant Arjun Tendulkar receives his MI cap from Rohit Sharma as Sara cheers from...
article-image

Kishan, Rohit get MI off to flying start

The platform, however, was laid early by Kishan and Sharma, who went hammer and tongs from the second over onwards to add 65 for the first wicket in 4.5 overs, attacking the KKR pacers Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in particular.

The first-wicket partnership looked ominous for KKR who managed to break through, with Yadav taking a fine diving catch at mid-on off Suyash Sharma in the fifth over.

Read Also
IPL MI vs KKR: 19,000 female students, 200 special children to cheer Mumbai Indians at Wankhede...
article-image

Sharma fell for a 13-ball 20 with two sixes and a four after helping MI past 50-run mark inside four overs.

On the other end, Kishan brought up his fifty in 21 balls with five fours and four sixes. His charge was stopped by Varun Chakravarthy, with the KKR mystery spinner cleaning up Kishan after a 25-ball 58 with five sixes and as many fours.

The rookie leg-spinner Suyash claimed his second wicket in the form of Tilak Varma, in the 14th over, who played one onto his wickets after a 25-ball 30 (3x4s, 1x6s) having added 60 from 38 balls with Suryakumar for the third wicket.

Read Also
What a coincidence! Both Arjun & Sachin conceded 5 runs in debut IPL over vs KKR
article-image

Venkatesh Iyer ends KKR's 15-year wait for a century

Earlier in the afternoon, Iyer's maiden century in IPL powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 185/6.

The 28-year-old India and KKR batting all-rounder Iyer waged a lone battle with the bat against Mumbai Indians, recording his highest score in the IPL as well as this season among all batters, hitting an overall six fours and nine sixes to bring up the second century of this IPL edition from only 49 balls.

Iyer bettered the record set by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook a couple of nights ago in terms of fastest century this season, who made 100 from 55 balls against KKR.

While Iyer, who injured his knee at the start of his innings while attempting a ramp shot off Cameron Green, dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers, none of the KKR top-order batter could trouble the scorers.

Read Also
Watch: Ishan Kishan & Suryakumar Yadav steal the show with their entertaining rendition of hit song...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GT vs RR IPL 2023: Team work makes dream work as 3 players converge for a catch but 4th one takes...

GT vs RR IPL 2023: Team work makes dream work as 3 players converge for a catch but 4th one takes...

GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Shubman Gill strong after Gujarat lose Sudharshan,...

GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Shubman Gill strong after Gujarat lose Sudharshan,...

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer hundred in vain as Mumbai crush Kolkata for second successive...

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer hundred in vain as Mumbai crush Kolkata for second successive...

IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer ends 15-year wait, first KKR batter to hit a century since Brendon...

IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer ends 15-year wait, first KKR batter to hit a century since Brendon...

Watch: Nitish Rana abuses Hrithik Shokeen after MI bowler gives KKR captain cheeky send-off

Watch: Nitish Rana abuses Hrithik Shokeen after MI bowler gives KKR captain cheeky send-off