Watch: Ishan Kishan & Suryakumar Yadav steal the show with their entertaining rendition of hit song 'Calm Down'

During a recent practice session in Delhi, Mumbai Indians (MI) batters Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav engaged in a playful conversation, much to the delight of their fans.

To give their fans a sneak peek into the fun activities of their players, the Mumbai franchise shared a video on their official Twitter handle. The video captures Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav sharing a lighthearted message in a humorous manner, reflecting the camaraderie between the two teammates.

Ishan Kishan can be heard singing the lyrics of the hit trending song "Calm Down", while Suryakumar Yadav attempts to dance to the steps of the song with cricket bats in both hands,.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals. Both teams will be looking to open their accounts in the IPL.