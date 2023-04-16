 IPL MI vs KKR: 19,000 female students, 200 special children to cheer Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium
As part of the ESA initiative- #ESADay- the MI versus KKR match is dedicated to motivating the girl child. A total of 500 BEST and private buses, as well as approximately 2000 volunteers, will be used to transport these 19,000 children.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
As part of the ESA initiative- #ESADay- the MI versus KKR match is dedicated to motivating the girl child. | Twitter/ @ril_foundation

Mumbai: The Mumbai Indians are set to commemorate a one-of-a-kind endeavour today as over 19000 young girls from 36 NGOs and 200 special children are cheering on the teams at the Wankhede Stadium.

This event is part of the Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians' programme Education and Sports for All (ESA), in which the team hosts a game in the MI calendar each season for which it invites youngsters from NGOs across the city to watch a live game and cheer on their favourite cricketers.

Explaining the initiative on twitter, Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, said, “This special match is a celebration of women in sports. This year saw a landmark beginning for India’s women cricketers with the first-ever Women’s Premier League.

To spotlight girls’ right to education and sport, we are dedicating this year’s ESA event to the girl child! Reliance Foundation is proud to bring over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs to enjoy the IPL match live in the stadium this Sunday.”

