CFA Level 1 August 2025 Results OUT At cfainstitute.org; 43% Candidates Clear Exam

CFA Level 1 August 2025 Results: The results of the August 2025 CFA Level 1 exam have been formally announced by the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute on their official website. Using their login credentials, candidates who took the written exam can verify their qualifying status on the official website, cfainstitute.org.

According to the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute, 43% of applicants passed the Level I exam in August, compared to 45% of those who took the test in May and February.

The use of AI technologies in finance professions has received increased attention recently due to advancements in machine learning.

CFA Level 1 August 2025 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view their results, students need to go to the official website, cfainstitute.org.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and select the "exam overview" tab.

Step 3: Students must select the result link under the CFA Level 1 portion from a drop-down menu that appears.

Step 4: Students must input their information, including their email address, in a new window that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Your CFA Level 1 August 2025 results will show up on the screen when you tap the "continue" button. Save them for further use.

Direct link to login

CFA Level 1 August 2025 Results: What is CFA?

For professionals in the finance sector, the CFA charter is a highly sought-after qualification. Higher pay and new career options can result from passing the three-level test to become a charterholder, which is administered multiple times a year. It takes three to four years to finish the series, and the average successful human candidate reports studying more than 300 hours for each exam level.

The Level I exam, which was given in August at 502 proctored computer-based testing centres worldwide, attracted over 26,000 applicants.

The pass rate for successful candidates varied based on whether or not test-taking had been postponed, as has been the case with prior exams in all three CFA levels.

According to the institute, students who postponed their test at least once had a 29% pass percentage, whereas those who took the Level I exam in August without any delays or deferrals had a 50% pass rate.