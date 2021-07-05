Dhirubai Ambani Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about the business tycoon

Dhirubai Ambani was a successful Indian business tycoon who founded Reliance Industries. Ambani took Reliance public in 1977. His estimated net worth was 29 billion US dollars, in 2002, when he died. In 2016, he was honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour for his contributions to trade and industry.
Here are a few interesting facts about the late tycoon:
1. Dhirubai Ambani was one of the sons of Hirachand Gordhanbhai Ambani -- a village school teacher belonging to the Modh Baniya community, and Jamnaben Ambani.
2. He was born in Chorwad, Gujarat on 28 December, 1932.
3. There is a famous story about how he once made a lot of money by melting the silver bullion and selling it as pure silver because he knew that the value of pure silver was much higher than the bullion.
4. His friends described him as someone who was affable yet ambitious, cheerful yet had a dark side because of his extreme ambition and risk taking.
5. Ambani was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, on 24 June, 2002, after he suffered a major stroke. It was his second stroke. The first had occurred in February, 1986 and had paralyzed his right hand. He was in a coma for more than a week and a number of doctors were consulted. He died on 6 July, 2002.
6. Following his first stroke in 1986, Ambani handed over control of Reliance to his sons - Mukesh and Anil.
7. In November 2004, Mukesh in an interview, admitted to having differences with Anil over ownership issues.
8. After the death of Dhirubai Ambani, the group was split into Reliance Industries Limited headed by Mukesh and Reliance Anil Dhirubai Ambani Group headed by Anil.
