Dhirubai Ambani Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about the business tycoon

Dhirubai Ambani was a successful Indian business tycoon who founded Reliance Industries. Ambani took Reliance public in 1977. His estimated net worth was 29 billion US dollars, in 2002, when he died. In 2016, he was honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour for his contributions to trade and industry.

Here are a few interesting facts about the late tycoon:

1. Dhirubai Ambani was one of the sons of Hirachand Gordhanbhai Ambani -- a village school teacher belonging to the Modh Baniya community, and Jamnaben Ambani.

2. He was born in Chorwad, Gujarat on 28 December, 1932.

3. There is a famous story about how he once made a lot of money by melting the silver bullion and selling it as pure silver because he knew that the value of pure silver was much higher than the bullion.