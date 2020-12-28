'No one like you, pappa': Former actress Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai Ambani on 88th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Former actor Tina Ambani on Monday remembered her late father-in-law and the founder of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani on his 88th birth anniversary.

The 'Karz' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her father-in-law to mark his birth anniversary.

She also posted a picture of her husband and chairman of Reliance Group Anil Ambani with his late father Dhirubhai.

The 63-year-old former actor also complimented the pictures with a note dedicated to her "pappa" and expressed that she misses him "immensely." "There was, is and will be no one like you Pappa. You brought out the best in each one of us and taught us how to broaden our horizons," she wrote.

"While we miss you immensely, you remain part of our being, guiding and watching over us, lighting our path, and reminding us each day of the possibilities life holds. Happy birthday," she added.