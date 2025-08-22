BCCI To Remove Two Members From Selection Committee After Asia Cup Squad Selection, Invites Application; Check Details

Image: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited applications for positions on its Senior Men’s, Women’s, and Junior Men’s Selection Committees. According to an Indian Express report, the board is likely to shake up things by bringing in fresh faces. The current selection committee comprises Agarkar, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra and S Sharath.

However, according to the report, Sharath, who completed four years as a selector, is likely to be replaced. While the board has put applications for 2 people, the fate of SS Das, Subroto Banerjee and Ajay Ratra is still unknown.

What is the criteria to apply for the position of Senior Men’s Selection Committee?

Members of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee will be responsible for selecting Team India (Senior Men) across formatsTests, One-Day Internationals, Twenty20 Internationals, and any other formats as determined by the BCCI.

Eligibility:

Minimum of 7 Test Matches; OR 30 First-Class Matches; OR 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class Matches.

Must have retired from the game at least 5 years prior.

Must not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 5 years.

The BCCI has also opened applications for four positions on the Senior Women’s Selection Committee. Candidates for these roles must be former players who have represented the Indian women’s national team and must meet similar criteria regarding retirement and previous committee involvement.

The deadline for applications across all three committees is 5:00 PM IST on September 10, 2025. The BCCI stated that shortlisted candidates may be called for personal interviews during the evaluation process. In addition, the board is also looking to fill one position on the Junior Men’s Selection Committee

How much Salary will the new selector receive on appointment?

One of the main reasons why BCCI have been unable to appoint high high-profile name is due to low salary. However, Ajit Agarkar's appointment as chairman of selectors has also witnessed a hike in salary.

According to News 18 report, the 45-year-old Agarkar earns a salary package of ₹3 crore per year compared to ₹1 crore, which was given earlier. While a decision is yet to be made about the salary hike of the other members of the committee who are paid ₹90 lakh each annually.

So the two fresh faces are likely to earn the same amount of salary as the previous selector.