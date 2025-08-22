 BCCI To Remove Two Members From Selection Committee After Asia Cup Squad Selection, Invites Application; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI To Remove Two Members From Selection Committee After Asia Cup Squad Selection, Invites Application; Check Details

BCCI To Remove Two Members From Selection Committee After Asia Cup Squad Selection, Invites Application; Check Details

The BCCI on Tuesday invited applications for positions on its Senior Men’s, Women’s, and Junior Men’s Selection Committees as they look to shake up things by bringing in fresh faces.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited applications for positions on its Senior Men’s, Women’s, and Junior Men’s Selection Committees. According to an Indian Express report, the board is likely to shake up things by bringing in fresh faces. The current selection committee comprises Agarkar, SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra and S Sharath.

However, according to the report, Sharath, who completed four years as a selector, is likely to be replaced. While the board has put applications for 2 people, the fate of SS Das, Subroto Banerjee and Ajay Ratra is still unknown.

What is the criteria to apply for the position of Senior Men’s Selection Committee?

Members of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee will be responsible for selecting Team India (Senior Men) across formatsTests, One-Day Internationals, Twenty20 Internationals, and any other formats as determined by the BCCI.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Result Out: West Bengal JEE Rank Card And Final Answer Key Out At wbjeeb.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
Green Deposits - A New Instrument In India’s Net- Zero Journey; Solar & EV Are Gaining Momentum
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors
National Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹2.72 Crore Refunds, Addresses 7,256 Consumer Grievances Across 27 Sectors

Eligibility:

Minimum of 7 Test Matches; OR 30 First-Class Matches; OR 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class Matches.

Must have retired from the game at least 5 years prior.

Must not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 5 years.

The BCCI has also opened applications for four positions on the Senior Women’s Selection Committee. Candidates for these roles must be former players who have represented the Indian women’s national team and must meet similar criteria regarding retirement and previous committee involvement.

The deadline for applications across all three committees is 5:00 PM IST on September 10, 2025. The BCCI stated that shortlisted candidates may be called for personal interviews during the evaluation process. In addition, the board is also looking to fill one position on the Junior Men’s Selection Committee

How much Salary will the new selector receive on appointment?

One of the main reasons why BCCI have been unable to appoint high high-profile name is due to low salary. However, Ajit Agarkar's appointment as chairman of selectors has also witnessed a hike in salary.

According to News 18 report, the 45-year-old Agarkar earns a salary package of ₹3 crore per year compared to ₹1 crore, which was given earlier. While a decision is yet to be made about the salary hike of the other members of the committee who are paid ₹90 lakh each annually.

So the two fresh faces are likely to earn the same amount of salary as the previous selector.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy...

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy...

Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Pay Tribute To Veteran Punjabi...

Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Pay Tribute To Veteran Punjabi...

BCCI To Remove Two Members From Selection Committee After Asia Cup Squad Selection, Invites...

BCCI To Remove Two Members From Selection Committee After Asia Cup Squad Selection, Invites...

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Accepts Boxing Challenge From Hollywood Actor Will Smith's Former...

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Accepts Boxing Challenge From Hollywood Actor Will Smith's Former...

Shocking! Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's Father Arrested For Attempted Murder: Report

Shocking! Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's Father Arrested For Attempted Murder: Report