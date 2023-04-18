IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined for breaching Code of Conduct during RCB vs CSK clash

During the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB batter, Virat Kohli breached the IPL Code of Conduct, resulting in a fine of 10% of his match fees. The IPL stated that Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct. The match referee's decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches.

Although the statement did not specify the incident, Kohli's exuberant celebration of Shivam Dube's wicket may have led to the fine. Dube, who had scored a quickfire half-century, was caught by Mohammed Siraj in the deep during the 17th over.

South Derby produces nailbiting finish

CSK emerged victorious in the match, thanks to attacking fifties from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube. The CSK bowlers held their nerve and withstood the blitzes from Glenn Maxwell and Faf Du Plessis to win the Match 24 of IPL 2023 by eight runs.

Kohli did not have a great game with the bat, as he was unlucky to get out in the very first over of RCB's mammoth chase of 227 runs. He hit a boundary off left-arm pacer Akash Singh, but the ball hit him off the bat and ricocheted into the stumps, forcing him to walk back to the dugout.