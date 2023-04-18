Tit-for-tat! Sourav Ganguly unfollows Virat Kohli on Instagram as rift deepens between Dada and RCB star

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has responded to Virat Kohli unfollowing him on Instagram by doing the same from his side.

The ex-BCCI president has unfollowed Kohli after the Royal Challengers Bangalore star removed Ganguly from his list on Sunday.

History of rift between Dada & Kohli

Kohli and Ganguly have not seen eye-to-eye ever since the former was removed from India's ODI captaincy during Dada's stint as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2021.

Read Also IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined for breaching Code of Conduct during RCB vs CSK clash

Kohli had blamed Ganguly for his removal from captaincy and not informing him of the decision. Just before that Kohli had stepped down as the skipper from the T20 internationals.

Ganguly later denied all allegations levelled by Kohli. It eventually led to Rohit Sharma's takeover as the captain in all three formats for Team India.

Ganguly, Kohli avoid shaking hands

The duo even avoided shaking hands with each other during last week's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between RCB and Delhi Capitals, where Ganguly is the team mentor.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of Ganguly avoiding Kohli during the players handshakes went viral on social media.

Kohli's death stare

Another picture of Kohli giving Ganguly a death stare during the April 15 match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RCB have played three matches at the Chinnaswamy in IPL 2023 so far out of which they have won twice against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.