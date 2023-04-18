Virat Kohli opens up on weight of expectations and struggles with the bat: 'Felt like I was living with a facade...'

In the past, cricket fans around the world have been discussing Virat Kohli's prolonged lean phase. However, since he scored a century against Afghanistan in the T20 Asia Cup last year, the Indian batter is back to doing what he does best. Kohli's sublime touch with the bat has been evident in the ongoing IPL 2023 tournament, where he has scored three half-centuries in four matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Stuggles with bat attached to mentality

Recently, the former RCB skipper opened up about his struggling days and how he reached a point where he accepted that it might be the last month of competitive cricket. Kohli has come a long way from those difficult times and is now performing at the highest level once again.

"The most important factor in that whole transitional period before the Asia Cup last year was the fact that I was willing to let go of everything. I was willing to accept that when I go back and play, it might be the last month of me playing competitive cricket, and I am absolutely okay with it," said Kohli in an interview with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

"Everyone was like, we observe this, and this is the solution for it. I couldn't get the point across that whatever the shortcoming is, it is because of this (pointing towards his head). When you are not right mentally, you are all over the place. There were no technical issues because I have done this for 15 years. It can't be that everything came to a standstill and the technical issues are popping out right now. When I came back fresh and started hitting the ball again, people were like, Oh, you made some serious changes'. But I didn't pick up the bat for six weeks," said the former RCB captain.

Drained with expectations

Kohli ended his century drought in Test cricket after a long wait of 1205 days. He achieved his 75th international century and 28th in Tests on March 12, 2023. This remarkable achievement ended a dry spell that lasted for more than three years.

In a recent interview, Kohli revealed that he felt the pressure of people's expectations and the need to prove himself. He stated that he wanted to deliver his "absolute best" and was living with "a facade on top" due to these constant expectations.

"My past performances did not give me a sense that I could do whatever I want. I felt I needed to justify myself for being there at all times. I need to make sure that I am giving my absolute best and if I cannot do that organically, something needs to change. It felt like I was living with a facade on top, felt made up and unnatural. I wanted to say that I want to live, how I want to live and if that means the end of the journey, so be it," Kohli said.

"I met people all over the world, and they wanted me to get a hundred to enjoy their cricket. I wondered if the achievements they wanted to see, were to make them...feel happy. I was feeling weighed down even more by this. I was like Man wherever I go, this is the only response I get, and I don't have many ppl asking me if I'm okay, or what's going on. But it was like 'We need, we need, we need' at all times. It was difficult to process, and I couldn't be normal at any place. I had these expectations flowing on me from every nook and corner, and it became very intense," he added.