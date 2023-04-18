IPL 2023: Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's epic on field battle followed by brilliant camaraderie in post match chat; Watch

After a thrilling IPL 2023 encounter between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, India, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli found the energy and time to catch up for a quick chat. The two cricketing legends, who are known to be good friends, shared a light-hearted conversation after the Chennai Super Kings clinched an 8-run win in a match that saw more than 440 runs being scored.

After the game, as the teams shook hands, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli shared a warm embrace. The two took a few extra moments to greet each other after another last-over thriller that had the packed house at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on the edge of their seats.

Kohli-Dhoni off field bromance

Virat Kohli seemed to be in a relaxed mood during his chat with MS Dhoni, having just experienced a tense few moments in the dressing room. Kohli was ecstatic when Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis put together a record-breaking 126-run stand during the chase of 227. However, he looked distressed when the team lost the plot in the end and eventually slipped to an 8-run defeat. MS Dhoni's light-hearted lines seemed to have had a positive effect on Kohli, as he appeared calm and relaxed at the end of the high-scoring thriller that saw 33 sixes being hit.

In addition to his chat with Dhoni, Kohli was also seen sharing tips with young left-arm pacer Akash Singh, who had picked up Kohli's wicket in the first over of RCB's chase. Kohli's disappointment at the early dismissal did not deter him from sharing his expertise with the young player, who was eager to learn from one of the best in the business.

The post-match camaraderie between the RCB and CSK players was heartening to see. Despite being fierce competitors on the field, they were able to share friendly chats and moments of laughter off the field.