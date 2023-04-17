MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Mumbai Police arrests 5 bookies for betting from inside Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai police on Sunday arrested five people from inside the Wankhede Stadium for placing bets on the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knigh Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The cops found the accused to be betting on the match using several applications on their mobile phones.

They have seized some cash, three sim cards, two debit cards, passports and five IPL tickets seized from the accused.

MI defeated KKR by 5 wickets in Match 22 of IPL 2023.

KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer (104) hit a century to help the team post 185 for 6 on the board but the target wasn't enough to challenge the batting might of MI.

The five-time champions rode on Ishan Kishan's fifty (58) and useful contributions from captain Suryakumar Yadav (43) and Tilak Varma (30) to gun down the target in 17.4 overs.