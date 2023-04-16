PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: Bookie held in surprise raid for betting from basement of closed resort in Uttan

BCCI/IPL

Local police personnel were left red-faced after their counterparts from the neighbouring Kashimira police station criss-crossed jurisdictions to nab a small-time bookie for his involvement in an online cricket betting racket in Uttan.

Notably, the police team led by API-Prashant Gangurde had to climb a wall to enter the basement of the closed resort where the accused, identified as Abhijeet Modi (31), was found to be accepting and placing bets on the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans being played in Mohali on April 13.

The raid which has sent ripples through the police circles, is being seen as an intelligent move by Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissioner- Madhukar Pandey aimed at more transparency and ensure that on-duty police personnel remain more focused and alert in their respective jurisdictions.

Surprise raid at Sun Set Resort

The surprise raid followed after specific information provided by DCP (Zone I)- Jayant Bajbale about the betting activities behind the closed gates of Sun Set Resort located on the Dhaavgi Road in Uttan. The police are investigating the role of the resort owner in whose premises the illegal activities were being run by the accused who is a resident of Bhayandar.

The accused was apparently using user ID’s and passwords of the platforms of various online betting applications which were found to be installed in their smartphones. The police are scanning the mobile phones to ascertain the name of people who were placing bets in the match.

Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act has been registered against the accused who is said to be a small time bookie and was acting at the behest of his master.