Video: Virat Kohli Bows Down To Dinesh Karthik While Receiving Orange Cap From Him After RCB's 4-Wicket Win Over GT In IPL 2024 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's teammates Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik had a friendly moment at the post-match presentation after their team's four-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4.

RCB kept their playoff hopes alive after defeating GT in a crucial encounter. With a target of 148, the hosts managed to chase it down in 13.4 overs despite Joshua Little triggering a batting collapse after skipper Faf du Plessis (64) dismissal. Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15*) forged a crucial 35-run partnership for the seventh wicket to help the team achieve the target.

Virat Kohli contributed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's run-chase with an innings of 42 off 27 balls at a strike rate of 155.56. With a decent knock, the 35-year-old dethroned CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (509) from the top spot in the Orange Cap race in the ongoing IPL season.

After the match, Dinesh Karthik presented the Orange Cap to Kohli before speaking to the broadcast. After receiving the cap from the veteran wicketkeeper, Kohli bowed down to him in a fun moment and walked back while sporting a smile on his face. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli has amassed 542 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of 148.09 in 11 matches so far.

RCB move to seventh spot after win over GT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a decent progress on the points table as they moved to the seventh spot after a crucial win against Gujarat Titans.

Earlier, the three-time IPL finalists were languishing at the bottom of the table after facing six successive losses in the ongoing IPL season. However, RCB managed to break the winless streak with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Faf du Plessis-led side won the next two matches against Gujarat Titans.

It was much-needed progression for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they are looking to break into top 4 with better run rate in order to qualify for playoffs. RCB need to win the next matches against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings to keep their campaign alive beyond the league stage.