IPL 2024, RCB vs GT: Top Performers From Match 52 As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Crucial Win

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 05, 2024
Mohammed Sirah provided early breakthroughs for RCB by dismissing Wriddhiman (1) and GT skipper Shubman Gill (2) before Cameron Green removed Sai Sudarshan (6)
The middle order pair of Shahrukh Khan (37) and David Miller (30) formed a crucial 61-run stand for the fourth wicket to revive GT's batting from 19/3 to 80/3 until latter's dismissal
Rahul Tewatia made a contribution to GT's innings with an innings of 35 off 21 balls
GT were bundled out 147 in 19.3 overs. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked two wickets each for RCB
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis gave a blazing start to the team's run-chase as he scored 64 off 23 balls and formed a 92-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the opening wicket
Virat Kohli played a decent innings of 42 off 27 balls at a strike rate of 155.56
RCB were reduced from 92/1 to 117/6 before Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15*) formed a crucial unbeaten 35-run stand to take the team past the finishing line
Virat Kohli dethroned CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to take a lead in the Orange Cap race as he has amassed 542 runs in 11 matches so far
