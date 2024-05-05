'I Am 5”3…That Matters?': Parthiv Patel Takes Dig At X User For Trolling His Height Over Criticism On Glenn Maxwell's Cheap Dismissal In RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Match

Former Indian wicketkeeper turned cricket commentator Parthiv Patel took a subtle dig an X user (formerly Twitter) for trolling his height while discussing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (Glenn Maxwell's poor returns in the IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 5.

While chasing the 148-run target set by GT, RCB were off to a great start as the openers Faf du Plessis (64) and Virat Kohli (42) formed a 92-run stand until the skipper was dismissed by Noor Ahmed. Thereafter, the hosts suffered a batting collapse as they were reduced from 92/1 to 111/5, losing four wickets in just 19 runs.

Glenn Maxwell yet again failed to deliver as he was dismissed for just 4 runs by Joshua Little. Following his dismissal, Parthiv Patel took to his X handle and called RCB all-rounder as ' most overrated player' in IPL history.

"glenn maxwell….HE IS THE MOST OVERRATED player in the history of ipl... #ipl2024." Patel wrote on X.

"glenn maxwell….HE IS THE MOST OVERRATED player in the history of ipl... #ipl2024."

However, one of the X users tried to troll former Indian cricketer's height by X saying that the opinions '5"2' should never matter.

"Opinions of people below 5"2 never matters." an X user responded to Parthiv Patel's criticism on Maxwell's poor returns.

"Opinions of people below 5"2 never matters."

Parthiv Patel hit back at the troll, stating that his height is a little taller than what the user thought of. "I am 5”3…that matters?" former RCB wicketkeeper-batter tweeted on X.

"i am 5"3… that matters?"

Since he has been getting mixed opinions to his criticism on Glenn Maxwell's cheap dismissal, Parthiv Patel launched a poll on X (formerly Twitter), where 79% feels that the all-rounder is a great player for Australia compared to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In response to the poll, Parthiv Patel proved his point that Glenn Maxwell couldn't translate his International form into IPL.

"My point exactly. He hasn’t translated his international form and reputation to the #IPL

Given the opportunities he’s had across franchisees, his performance has been very underwhelming." he wrote on X.

My point exactly. He hasn’t translated his international form and reputation to the #IPL.



Given the opportunities he’s had across franchisees, his performance has been very underwhelming. pic.twitter.com/zTSkdshFeU — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) May 4, 2024

Glenn Maxwell has been a cause of concern for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL 2024 as he has managed to score only 36 runs at an average of 5.14 and a strike rate of 97.30 in 8 matches. He was out of action for couple of games due to his depleting form before making a comeback in the match against Gujarat Titans. However, there has been no improvement in his form.

Meanwhile, RCB defeated GT by four wickets, thanks to crucial unbeaten 35-run partnership between Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15*) for the seventh wicket to chase down 148-run target after batting collapse.

With a win over GT, RCB jumped to seventh spot with four wins and seven losses on the points table and kept their hopes to qualify for the playoffs. The three-time IPL finalists might have chances of qualifying for knockout stage if they win remaining four matches and have better net run rate (NRR).