IPL 2023: Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram amid death stare, handshake row

The differences between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly seem to be growing wider as the Royal Challengers Bangalore star has now unfollowed the former India captain on Instagram, according to some media reports.

Kohli and Ganguly have not seen eye-to-eye ever since the former was removed from India's ODI captaincy during Dada's stint as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2021.

Kohli had blamed Ganguly for his removal from captaincy and not informing him of the decision. Just before that Kohli had stepped down as the skipper from the T20 internationals.

Ganguly later denied all allegations levelled by Kohli. It eventually led to Rohit Sharma's takeover as the captain in all three formats for Team India.

The duo even avoided shaking hands with each other during last week's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between RCB and Delhi Capitals, where Ganguly is the team mentor.

The video of Ganguly avoiding Kohli during the players handshakes went viral on social media.

Another picture of Kohli giving Ganguly a death stare during the April 15 match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium went viral on social media.

RCB have played three matches at the Chinnaswamy in IPL 2023 so far out of which they have won twice against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

RCB are currently in seventh position on the IPL 2023 points table with two wins from four games. They are going to face Chennai Super Kings in Match 24 at the Chinnaswamy stadium today, April 17.