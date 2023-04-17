 'Looking for 2BHK in Indiranagar': Man poses with hilarious placard during RCB's match in Bengaluru
HomeSports'Looking for 2BHK in Indiranagar': Man poses with hilarious placard during RCB's match in Bengaluru

'Looking for 2BHK in Indiranagar': Man poses with hilarious placard during RCB's match in Bengaluru

A cricket fan was recently seen with a hilarious placard during an Indian Premier League match in which he posted his requirement for a house in Bengaluru.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

Finding a house in big metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru is a tough task these days therefore, people are resorting to creative ways to look for accomodations.

A cricket fan was recently seen with a hilarious placard during an Indian Premier League match in which he posted his requirement for a house in Bengaluru.

That's not all, the fan was even spotted by the cameraman during the Royal Challengers Bangalore game at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

article-image

"Looking for 2BHK in Indiranagar," the fan's placard read.

A Twitter user named Atin Bose posted the picture of the fan with the caption, "Could've asked Kolhi to marry us, but right now, priorities."

The tweet drew funny responses from netizens, including options for houses in the city.

One of the responses on the post referred to "Indiranagar ka Goonda" Rahul Dravid, referring to the viral Cred advertisement with the former India captain and Bengaluru native.

"I think the person who would have helped you was “Indiranagar ka Goonda” Rahul Dravid," the user wrote.

It's not clear as to which match was going on when the cameraman spotted this fan.

RCB have played three matches at the Chinnaswamy in IPL 2023 so far out of which they have won twice against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

RCB are currently in seventh position on the IPL 2023 points table with two wins from four games. They are going to face Chennai Super Kings in Match 24 at the Chinnaswamy stadium today, April 17.

article-image

