Yuvraj Singh Appointed As Brand Ambassador Of T20 World Cup 2024

Yuvraj Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined former West Indian batter Chris Gayle and Olympic gold-medalist Usain Bolt as the brand ambassador of the T20 World Cup 2024. The development came into light on Friday as Yuvraj will attend all the promotional events leading up to the showpiece tournament, beginning on June 1st.

Yuvraj played an instrumental role in helping India clinch the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy in 2007 in South Africa. Although the 42-year-old managed only 148 runs in 6 matches, he kept a strike rate of 194.74. The left-hander also became the first player in T20I cricket to smash six sixes in an over in the format, doing so against England's Stuart Broad in Durban.

Addressing his appointment as the ambassador, the southpaw expects the West Indies to deliver an outstanding tournament and is excited about cricket's growth in the United States. As quoted by ICC, he stated:

"Some of my fondest cricketing memories have come from playing at the T20 World Cup, including hitting six sixes in an over, so it’s very exciting to be part of this edition, which is set to be the biggest one yet. The West Indies is a great place to play cricket with the fans coming to watch creating a vibe that is completely unique to that part of the world, while cricket is also expanding in the USA and I’m excited to be part of that growth through the T20 World Cup."

"His name is synonymous with the T20 World Cup" - Claire Furlong

ICC General Manager of Marketing and Communications Claire Furlong commented that Yuvraj's record is a testament that it's an honour to have him as the ambassador of the T20 World Cup. Furlong stated:

"It’s an honour to have Yuvraj as an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Ambassador. His name is synonymous with the T20 World Cup, owning one of the event’s most iconic moments when he became the first player to hit six sixes in a T20 International. He joins Chris Gayle and Usain Bolt as the first ambassadors to be announced, who will each add to the excitement of what will be the biggest T20 World Cup ever.”

India's marquee clash against Pakistan will take place on June 9th in New York.