Video: Uganda Cricket Association Showcases Daily Life Of People To Announce Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Uganda Cricket Team | Credits: Twitter

Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Uganda became the 12th team after hosts West Indies, USA, New Zealand, Australia, England, India, Afghanistan, South Africa, Oman and Nepal to unveil their players for the showpiece, schedule to kick start on June 1.

Brian Masaba will lead the side while Riazat Ali Shah has been appointed as the T20 World Cup 2024 captain. This will be Uganda's first World Cup appearance in their cricketing history after finishing second behind Namibia in the African T20 World Cup qualifier. They stunned Zimbabwe in the qualifying round to make it to the main draw of the showpiece event.

The squad was announced in a unique way just like how New Zealand and Australia made their squad announcements for the prestigious tournament. A video released by Uganda Cricket Association on its X handle (formerly Twitter), it gave a glimpse of day to day life of the people living in the African country. The video also showed the people's passion for the game.

🚀 Exciting News Alert! 🚀

Inspired by the daily life of our extraordinary cricketers in Uganda, here is our USA & West Indies 🏏 bound squad for the T20 World Cup from June 1-29.#WeAreCricketCranes pic.twitter.com/hOnneTxWHc — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) May 6, 2024

Talking about the squad, 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga has been added to the squad and is set to become the oldest to play in the T20 World Cup. Nsubuga was part of the West and Central Africa team (which included Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia) that participated in the 1997 ICC Trophy, which served as the qualification for the 1999 World Cup in England.

Indian-origin cricketer Alpesh Ramjani has been named in the 15-member squad that fly to Caribbean and the USA for the T20 World Cup 2024. Interestingly, Ramjani played for U16 and U19 Mumbai teams and was state team camp for two Ranji Trophy seasons. Last year, Alpesh Ramjani claimed the most wickets in T20I (55).

Uganda's former U19 player Juma Miyaji found his place in the squad for the prestigious event. Former Saurashtra player Dinesh Nakrani too included in the squad.

Uganda Squad: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (VC), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya