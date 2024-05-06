Watch: Team India's New Jersey With Tricoloured Collars For T20 World Cup Unveiled; Fans Compare Kit With BJP's 'Bhagwa'

Adidas on Monday took to their social media handles to unveil Team India's new jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The launch video features captain Rohit Sharma along with teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

"One jersey. One Nation. Presenting the new Team India T20 jersey," Adidas India captioned their post.

The New Jersey contains a lot more of the orange or saffron colour along with the familiar blue and the three stripes of the brand in white. The best feature of the new apparel however, has to be the tricoloured colours.

But a section of fans were not impressed by the bright orange shade on the jersey which they are comparing with the Bhagwa colour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Most people however, liked the new shades and colours on the kit and wished Team India well for the tournament.

