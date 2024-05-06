 'We Will Go According To Decision Taken By Govt': Rajeev Shukla On Sending Team India To T20 WC Amid Terror Threat
The West Indies cricket board (CWI) revealed on Monday that it had received a terror threat from North Pakistan but assured that all possible security measures will be taken during the T20 World Cup.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Rajeev Shukla, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reacted to the news of the terror threats issued from Pakistan against the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

The West Indies cricket board (CWI) revealed on Monday that it had received a threat from North Pakistan but assured that all possible security measures will be taken during the tournament.

Shukla also reiterated CWI's stance but also made it clear that security arrangements for ICC tournaments are made by the host boards.

"As far as threat is concerned, the responsibility of security lies with the security agencies of the country that is hosting the game.

"Every precaution will be taken. We will take whatever steps are necessary for the safety of the players and spectators," Shukla told reporters on Monday and also stated that the Indian team will be sent only after the BCCI gets approval from the Central government.

"We will talk to the agencies responsible for carrying out the World Cup. We will go according to the decision taken by the central government. We are in touch with WI and USA Govts," he added.

Threat issued for West Indies leg of WC

The competition, which includes 20 teams with India among them, is spread out over nine locations, six of them situated in the West Indies.

At present, the perceived danger, as per reports from the media, appears to be concentrated in the West Indies. Besides a few preliminary matches, the entire Super 8 stage, along with the semifinals and the final on June 29, will be hosted there.

"Unfortunately, the threat of terrorism in its many and varied expressions is an ever-present danger in the world of the 21st century," Rowley was quoted as saying by 'Trinidad Daily Express' here.

Islamic State likely behind terror threat

Rowley refrained from mentioning any specific organization, but local reports suggested that the Islamic State conveyed the threat through its propaganda platform.

The ICC reacted to this development with a statement affirming their readiness.

"Safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place," a spokesperson of the global body said in a statement issued to PTI.

