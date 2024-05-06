T20 World Cup 2024: CWI Assures Safety After Showpiece Event Receives Terror Threats

T20 World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the T20 World Cup 2024 less than a month away, co-hosts West Indies have received terror threats reportedly from North Pakistan. However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Graves has assured that their security protocols are quite organised and will take every possible precaution to ensure that the event goes smoothly.

The security alert stated the below, as accessed by Cricbuzz:

"Pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan (IS-K) which highlighted assaults in numerous countries and urged supporters to join the battlefield in their countries."

As per Caribbean Island Trinidad's Daily Express, Pro-Islamic State (Daesh) through the media group "Nashir Pakistan" is responsible for sending the threats. As per The Daily Express, Nashir-e Pakistan is an Islamic group oriented propaganda medium.

Graves responded to the threats by claiming that they are taking every step to ensure the supervision of any security threat and is confident of tackling anything that comes their way. He told Cricbuzz:

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event. We want to assure all stakeholders that safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place."

West Indies had hosted the T20 World Cup in 2010:

It's worth noting that the Caribbean Islands had hosted the T20 World Cup in 2010. However, USA will also join the West Indies as the co-hosts for the upcoming edition. The venues in the West Indies are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago. The three venues in USA are Florida, New York and Texas.

The tournament begins on June 2nd, with USA facing Canada.