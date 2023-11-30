WATCH: Uganda Cricket Team Dances To 'Famous Nursery School Rhyme' After Qualifying For T20 World Cup 2024

The Uganda cricket team made history on Thursday as it qualified for its maiden ICC event by reaching the main stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Uganda pipped Kenya and Zimbabwe to become the third African nation to qualify for next year's showpiece event in the West Indies and United States.

And the players took to their favourite dance routine to celebrate this historic occasion. Uganda will join Namibia and South Africa from the African continent at the T20 World Cup.

"T20 World Cup-bound Uganda once again took the famous nursery school rhyme to the global audience.

"Ekibobo kili mu nyumba led by coach @OgwangOyuku - Indeed the boys got the big basket in the house," Uganda Cricket Association posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Uganda's road to the T20 WC

Uganda clinched the final place for the event by beating Rwanda by nine wickets, ensuring a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifier.

They join teams from other associate members like Canada, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland and the United States of America (USA).

T20 World Cup rules & format

The teams qualified include other top members like Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies for the first time, 20 teams will form part of the event and will be divided into four groups of five.

The top two teams in each of the groups will move to a Super Eight phase, where the remaining teams will be split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals, followed by the final.

The final list of qualified teams for the event is as follows:

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Uganda, United States of America (USA).