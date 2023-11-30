'Babar Azam Masterclass Loading': Netizens Troll Ex-Pakistan Captain As Uganda Qualifies For T20 World Cup 2024

With Uganda springing a surprise on the cricketing fraternity by qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2024, the Netizens have trolled ex-Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Netizens have taken a jibe on Babar in recent times due to scoring only against modest teams and haven't shied away from doing the same as Uganda qualified for their first ICC event.
The 29-year-old entered Asia Cup 2023 with massive expectations and notably started by hammering 151 off 131 deliveries, laced with 14 fours and 4 maximums. Babar's 151 scripted a total of 342 in 50 overs as the Men in Green won by 238 runs. Nevertheless, the right-hander's form nosedived in the remaining matches as he managed only 57 runs against India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. With Uganda qualifying, fans believe the Lahore-born batter has an opportunity to make a big score.
Uganda, meanwhile, played in the 20th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 qualifiers against Rwanda and bowled the latter out for 65 in only 18.5 overs. The African nation gunned down the target in only 8.1 overs with 9 wickets to spare. They became the 2nd nation after Namibia to qualify for the showpiece event, set to take place in June in the West Indies and USA.
It will be interesting to see how Uganda competes against the likes of India, Australia, England, New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. However, it's worth noting that Uganda has defeated teams like Zimbabwe and Kenya.
Meanwhile, below are the netizens' reactions relating to Babar Azam on Uganda's qualification:
The T20 World Cup next year is likely to begin in the 1st week of June, immediately after IPL.